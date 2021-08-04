Construction worker threatened with gun in Mundy Twp

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Road construction projects continue across Genesee County and people are literally up in arms about it.

One traffic controller had a gun showed to him Tuesday in Mundy Township in an apparent case of road rage.

“In his hand was a pistol, he’s tapping the pistol in his right arm with the window down,” said Chief Matthew Bade, with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.

Just after 11am Tuesday morning, a traffic controller working on Hill and Linden Road was confronted by a man holding a gun.

The construction worker let the driver through, but not without holding their breath.

Chief Bade said a few minutes later the driver returned.

“They’re doing their job, but they’re also doing a very dangerous job. Not only that they have to pay attention to traffic and the hazards that that brings, but when you combine that with people’s frustration, anger, possible weapons that raise it to a whole new level,” said Chief Bade.

Even in broad daylight, people are letting their emotions rule the road.

Chief Bade said, “People are very brazen. I mean that just seems like they become more and more brazen. Over the past recent years.”

Chief Bade said road rage incidents like this have become an increasing problem in Genesee County as more road project pop up.

“For example, when we had that roundabout being installed at Linden and Grand Blanc Road. Drivers were driving through people’s front yards to avoid the construction going through neighborhoods at very high rates of speed, not really considering the public safety impact of behaving in such a manner,” said Chief Bade.

Now, Chief Bade encourages drivers to stay calm while in construction, so that everyone can return home safely.

“These things have to move forward, and it’s for the betterment of everybody. So just exercise some patience, and let the construction workers do their job. Let’s get our roads fixed and move on,” said Chief Bade.

Chief Bade said they believe they have the driver identified. The case is now turned over to the detective bureau.

