Ex-Saginaw police officer, union rep, say department is over-worked, in crisis mode

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - First at 6 -- The Saginaw Police Department is dealing with not enough people and low morale.

It all comes as the rise in gun violence continues in the city.

It’s a crisis, not just the gun violence, but the atmosphere within the Saginaw Police Department itself.

Officers are working a lot of overtime because of too few officers, the violence continues, and a former police officer in the city says, its a crisis within the department.

Police were at the corner of 14th and Perkins on Saginaw’s east side Wednesday morning. Police were investigating the city’s latest shooting. A man walking down the street is shot and is in critical condition. The search for suspects is on.

These are tough days for the Saginaw Police Department, as the shootings continue, along with the other calls, from break-ins to domestic violence.

At least 12 police officers have left the department since the beginning of 2020 and we’ve been told many others are looking to leave because of low pay, reduced benefits and low morale.

The city is budgeted for 60 police positions, but right now, it only has 47 able to work fulltime. At this point, only 27 officers are available for patrols.

I spoke with a former Saginaw police officer who left the force a short time ago and he calls the situation within the department concerning. He says dealing with a short staff means its difficult to fight rising gun violence because you can’t be proactive and says in Saginaw “you don’t have proactive policing because everyone is going from call to call.”

He blames leadership, not just within the police department where chief Bob Ruth was the target of a no-confidence vote last year, but he also criticized city hall for its lack of support. He says “police officers are scared, worried even if they do their job right, they are going to get in trouble.”

We could not reach Police Chief Bob Ruth or City Manager Tim Morales for comment.

Both are expected to be at a press conference tomorrow where city leaders will address the gun violence situation.

Doug Wortley, the business agent for the Saginaw police officer’s union says the officers are working hundreds of hours of overtime and special assignments.

They are burnt out and morale is low, according to Wortley.

He says officers are leaving to go to higher paying police jobs with better benefits. Wortley adds this is not only a safety issue for the officers who remain, but the residents as well.

