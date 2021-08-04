Flames and thick smoke from fire fills Flint sky

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/4/21) - An intense fire in Flint filled the sky with flames and thick smoke.

It happened early Wednesday morning at Franklin Avenue and Broadway Boulevard, north of I-69.

Firefighters said an empty commercial building caught fire.

Our ABC 12 skycam showed large plumes of smoke, visible for miles.

Crews said no one was in danger, and they were letting the fire burn out.

