Flint family calls for end to gun violence, seeks closure in shooting death of son

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For Dion Polk, this last year -- he has lived without knowing who killed his son Deshan Polk in Flint Township last June.

“Someone ran into his house with a gun and opened fire. They weren’t sure if it was home invasion or what it was exactly. We don’t know. It happened in the middle of the night,” Polk said.

Polk says based on the very little surveillance video from a nearby business, the man who shot his son was masked.

“We don’t know if anyone’s scared to snitch on people or what it is in the community -- but we’re not together and whole together to stop all the gun violence that’s going on,” he said.

Polk describes his son as a talented man, everybody loved him and his life was taken much too soon.

He leaves behind 9 children.

Deshan’s Aunt Lisia Williams -- just wants closure and justice for her nephew.

“You can look at somebody and wonder if they know. The what if’s, who was it? Why was it done? There’s so many questions,” Williams said.

Williams knows the gun violence and crime has drastically risen during the pandemic.

She says it’s normal for her to go to a gas station and see someone carrying an AR rifle.

“I’m like wow. what kind of beef is that, that we can’t even go get gas,” she said.

Both Williams and Polk say enough is enough and that it’s time for the community to band together and speak up.

“We’ve got to communicate with each other. We’ve got to find out through the young people who is spreading the word and talking. What happened to your friend or cousin or whoever it may be who is in the same situation I am,” Polk said.

There is a$2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Deshan’s murder.

Anyone with information should call Flint Township Police.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.