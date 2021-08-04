Advertisement

Flint HVAC companies struggle to find parts during supply shortage

By Christine Kanerva
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The hot weather outside could get even hotter inside your home, especially if you are having trouble with your air conditioning.

And it could be winter before it can be fixed. The supply chain shortage is causing delays for local companies trying to get parts.

“There’s no comparison to this year as far as getting equipment,” said Ken Hardin, owner of Ken Hardin Heating & Cooling in Flint.

Hardin said this year has been a roller-coaster when it comes to getting parts for clients. Causing projects to sit idle for months.

“We’ve had to delay a couple jobs. We did one just recently in Southfield that we couldn’t get the piece of equipment we needed until just recently,” Hardin said.

From small parts like coils -- to an entire furnace repair, Hardin said even when he can find a part, the cost is sometimes triple the average cost.

“I know that we’ve asked for some equipment and they’re telling me it’s going to cost me $150 to get it shipped up from Texas if they got it,” said Hardin.

Hardin said part of the challenge traces back to the labor shortage, as businesses are struggling to find qualified employees.

“There’s no qualified people looking for jobs. And I know they’re out there, either doing jobs on yourself or are they’re gone,” said Hardin.

Air conditioning season is coming to an end, Hardin advises homeowners not to wait until winter before having their heater checked. Because parts for those are starting to look slim.

Hardin said, “Even the shortage of heating equipment because it’s getting that time of year, boilers, getting very high priced in shortage.”

Hardin said to be patient with heating and cooling companies as they problem solve with manufactures.

His best advice is to check your system and get a quote early before it breaks and you’re left stuck in the heat or cold.

