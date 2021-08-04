Flint sports leaders discuss what it means to be a “Flintstone”

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In the gym at the Slyvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV), a discussion took place between some Flint basketball legends of what it means to be a Flintstone.

“It’s special to be a Flintstone. We lead by example and that’s the best thing in Flint sport. We live by example,” said Leon Derricks, former Flint Northwestern basketball player.

“To be a Flintstone,” Sparkle Taylor, Flint Northwestern grad. “It means you come from a place where there weren’t many opportunities but you made something of it.”

Few people embody the community of Flint more than Leon Derricks, Antonio Smith, Linnel Jones-Mckenny, and Sparkle Taylor.

But what makes this group special is they not only returned to the Vehicle City but they give back.

“Tradition means a lot to us. It’s more of an responsibility for us to keep improving for the next generation,” said Antonio Smith, former Michigan State forward.

The Flint community needs their leadership more than ever right now. Two weeks ago Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency for the city due to rising gun violence.

Neeley said the city has seen 158 nonfatal shootings so far in 2021, compared to 88 at this point last year. That represents an 80% increase year to year.

In addition, Flint has seen 39 homicides so far this year, which is a 30% increase over this time last year.

“I just lost a 16-year-old that plays in my league. I can say it’s fear it’s hurt, its sadness,” expressed Smith.

Linnell Jones-McKenney is the director at SBEV and was the first woman from Flint to play professional basketball, she says she has the solutions to the growing gun problem.

“We have to have that projected-based learning. Where we not only teach the children but their parents,” said McKenney. “Like we’re doing here you learn how to develop your talent your gift.”

The Sylvester Broome Empowerment village is one of many organizations throughout Flint, that offers kids an alternative and an opportunity to learn different skills sets.

“We can’t wait for the President or anybody to say we’re going to come to solve the problem. We know what needs to be done is,” said McKenney.

Being a Flintstone is about more than just putting a ball in a basket. It’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself and helping your community.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.