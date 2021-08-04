Advertisement

Genesee County Health Department urges district schools to mask up while indoors

The health department recommends everyone ages 5 and up to wear a mask in public indoor spaces
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The Genesee County health department issued its own guidelines on Wednesday.

This comes after the Delta variant is confirmed in the county.

The health department says it is significantly more contagious than the previous SARS-CoV-2.

The health department put out ‘Indoor Masking Directive’ that states:

“Effective immediately, everyone 5 years of age and older in Genesee County schools should wear face covering within indoor spaces, unless a county-approved method is used to assure that all people allowed inside have been fully vaccinated. Children age two, three, or four years old, while exempt from this official directive, are also recommended to wear a face covering with the assistance and closer supervision of an adult while indoors in a school or day care setting.”

The directive will remain in effect until the Genesee County Health Department confirms that the COVID-19 disease rates have declined.

