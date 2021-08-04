Advertisement

GM’s Flint Assembly to shut down temporarily next week only

(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - GM’s Flint Assembly plant will shut down completely next week, amid the global semiconductor chip shortage.

It was just a couple of weeks ago the plant was running production for 1st shift only for one week.

”You have to be prepared for that. With the Mexico plants and the plants in Indiana shutting down, you kind of have to see that coming,” said UAW Local 598 member Paul Muehlenbeck Jr.

Muehlenbeck Jr. has spent 21 years with General Motors. He has held on tight these last two years between the strike, the pandemic and now the chip shortage.

“I think getting a break in the middle of summer right before the holidays -- it’s probably well received,” he said.

GM’s Flint Assembly has been cranking out the company’s heavy duty pickup trucks as fast as they can.

But when the plant is trying to make more than 1,000 trucks a day combined with a crippling semiconductor chip shortage -- Muehlenbeck says it was only a matter of time before he knew something was going to happen.

“It’s what we do. It’s the industry. We just have to deal with it and try and save for times that happen like this,” he said.

General Motors has said the down time at Flint Assembly next week will allow for unfinished vehicles at other plants to be finished and head to dealer lots.

“I know a lot of people are going to go north and spend it with their family. But it’s unexpected when you get a week off. Sometimes it’s a blessing to have that time off,” he said.

Regular production is expected to resume August 16.

