JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

While not entirely devoid of showers, our Tuesday was another terrific day across Mid-Michigan. Clear skies in the morning gave way to some clouds and spotty showers during the heat of the day. High temperatures ranged from the upper 70s, to lower 80s, which is right where we should be for early August. The showers dissipated and the clouds will fade away during the late-night period. Temperatures early Wednesday morning will drop into the middle, to upper 50s.

More of the same is expected for the next couple of days. We will begin each day with lots of sunshine, but then we’ll see some clouds bubble up during the afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible under a few of the thicker clouds, but as was the case Tuesday, not everyone will see rain. High temperatures for the next couple of days will be in the lower, to middle 80s on very light south to southwesterly breezes.

Gradual warming will continue on into, and through, the weekend. For Sunday and Monday, there will be a chance that some parts of the ABC12 viewing area will be topping out up around the 90-degree mark. On ABC12 News we’re keeping an eye on the chances of rain for the weekend, and if any washouts are expected. - JR