JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

That smoky-haze returned to Mid-Michigan skies Wednesday, but temperatures managed to move into the 80s across most of the ABC12 viewing area nonetheless. Fair skies in the morning gave way to some cloud cover during the afternoon. Some of the taller clouds even produced a few showers here and there, but not everyone saw rain. As the sun sets, the showers that popped up will fade away. Much of the cloud cover will too, so with fair skies low temperatures will surround the 60-degree mark early Thursday morning.

Hazy sunshine Thursday morning will give temperatures a nice jumpstart. Temperatures will be up at around 80-degrees by midday. Highs for the afternoon will move into the middle 80s as some clouds, once again, billow up. A few widely scattered showers will be possible during the heat of the day, but as has been the case for the past couple of days, not everyone will see them. Light southwesterly breezes are expected, and our humidity level will be a bit higher.

More humidity, more clouds, and more showers & thundershowers are expected for Friday and Saturday. For Friday, the northern parts of the area will have a little better chance of seeing some showers than the southern parts. Scattered showers and thundershowers look to be a good bet for Saturday. Having mentioned the threat of rain, it also looks like neither of those days will be a total washout, so you should be able to get most of your activities in -- you’ll just have to keep an eye on the radar. On ABC12 News we’ll be talking about warmer, more humid air that could lead to an increase chance of thunderstorms early next week. - JR