Mid-Michigan school millages approved in Primary Election

Voters decided on a few school millage renewals in Tuesday’s election.
(KCRG)
By Christine Winter
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (8/4/21) - In your vote 2021, some Mid-Michigan school millages were approved in the Primary Election.

Birch Run Area Schools asked voters for an operating millage renewal for more than $2 million. It had failed last May by just four votes. But it passed Tuesday by more than 700 votes.

The state allowed a little more than $8,000 per student, which Birch Run schools will now receive.

The Fenton School District also had a non-homestead millage pass by hundreds of votes. It meant close to $6 million for the annual budget.

Because it was a non-homestead millage, there would be no tax increase for homeowners. Tax would only be applied to non-homestead property owners.

Linden Community Schools also passed its non-homestead millage that was set to expire at the end of this year. It was about 6.6% of general fund revenue for the district.

