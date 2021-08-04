Advertisement

Wildfire smoke will start to retreat north

Temperatures near seasonal averages
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Expect those high temperatures to be on par with average for early August! We’ll warm up into the lower 80s this afternoon. Many of will have a lot of sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. There is a small chance for a shower or storm near Flint and Lapeer into the Thumb Counties, but that’s it - everyone else will remain dry. Humidity will be low and winds will be light.

Overnight we’ll have lows staying a bit warmer, only falling into the 60 degree range.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sun once more. Highs will push up into the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will still be rather low with light winds out of the southwest.

Friday a rain chance moves in during the afternoon. Showers will be light overall, but winds will be gusty out of the southwest. More rain chances will be with us into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

Smoke retreats north
Smoke retreats north
Sunshine Early...More Showers Late...
JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report
Sunshine Early...More Showers Late...
JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report
Showers Fade Away This Evening
JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report