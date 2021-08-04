Wildfire smoke will start to retreat north

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Expect those high temperatures to be on par with average for early August! We’ll warm up into the lower 80s this afternoon. Many of will have a lot of sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. There is a small chance for a shower or storm near Flint and Lapeer into the Thumb Counties, but that’s it - everyone else will remain dry. Humidity will be low and winds will be light.

Overnight we’ll have lows staying a bit warmer, only falling into the 60 degree range.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sun once more. Highs will push up into the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will still be rather low with light winds out of the southwest.

Friday a rain chance moves in during the afternoon. Showers will be light overall, but winds will be gusty out of the southwest. More rain chances will be with us into the weekend.

