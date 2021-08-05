City leaders, police, clergy, business community address Saginaw gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Pleas to stop the gun violence in Saginaw, as victims, police, clergy and the city council come together to address the recent rash of shootings.

The gathering at city hall came just hours after a police-involved shooting, where a possible suspect in the recent gunfire was injured.

There were mentions of providing more opportunities for youngsters, possible gun buyback programs, getting people to speak up, but the overriding message here is this has to end and here are some of their thoughts in their own words.

“Its praying time in the city of Saginaw and for those who don’t know what I am talking about, its time for us to come out of our silos and become one,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

“We have to come together not just in the midst of violence, but before violence, we have to come back with some of the programs for our youth,” said Saginaw city councilwoman Monique Lamar-Silvia.

“We as parents, grandparents, uncles, aunties, we have to take the responsibility to talking to our young people, go and find those guns that they don’t need,” said Pastor Larry Camel.

“Its not a rap lyric, its not a lyric in a song, we have to live this, we have to live this life, after, I am holding a bullet, this is one of the bullets that my daughter got shot with,” said Tamara Tucker of Saginaw.

“We have taken a lot of guns off the streets in the last two weeks, a lot of guns, we need people to tell us what is going on, some people are telling us what going on, that’s how we are finding out, who the players are and where the guns are,” said Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth.

“Our people, our young people relate to us, its time to get back on the wheel, not to reinvent the wheel but our law enforcement is not our enemy, our law enforcement is not the enemy, we have collaboration,” said Lamar-Silvia.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.