Defending champion Jim Furyk believes familiarity will be his biggest asset at this year’s Ally Challenge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ally Challenge is entering its fourth year at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, but this year will for sure look different than last year’s.

In 2020, there were no fans and this year the iconic 17th hole will once again roar with the sound of screaming golf fanatics.

But, this year’s competition will also be a come full circle moment for Jim Furyk.

The Ally Challenge was the first event Furyk played in on the PGA Tour Champions in 2020 and he won. He was one of 17 to ever start his Champions tour career off like that.

Then Furyk won his next event, the PURE Insurance Championship. By doing so he joined Bruce Fleisher as the only player to win their first two PGA TOUR Champions starts.

Furyk wasn’t done there. A couple of weeks ago, he won the U.S. Senior Open Championship and became the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open, joining historic golfers like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, and Gary Player.

Now the defending Ally Challenge Champion wants to defend his title. He says his familiarity with the course, where he won the Buick in 2003, will serve him well this year.

“It’s a place I’ve always felt very comfortable. Early in my career, I set the course record,” said Furyk.

He also explained what playing at Warwick Hills is like, “Their tree lines, fairways, tight, tight, tight, you have to hit the fairways, but if you do, you know if you can get the ball in play off the tee. You’re going to have a lot of opportunities to attack with wages with short irons, that’s kind of the nature of my game,” said Furyk.

The Ally Challenge starts on August 27th and ends on the 29th.

