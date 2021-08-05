Durand resident, Mayor Pro Temp call for city councilman Dr. Brian Boggs to resign

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Sara Pettit has been a resident of Durand since 2012. She goes to city council meetings. She does her homework. She pays attention to the decisions her council members and county leaders make.

It’s why she asked city councilman and county coordinator Brian Boggs to resign his city council seat during Monday’s city council meeting.

Not because of his role as a councilman, but his job as the county coordinator.

She tells me he didn’t.

“I wanted to give him the opportunity, but also let him know that if he was not willing to do that, I would be launching a recall election,” Pettit said.

Boggs was involved with now former chairman Jeremy Root in deciding what commissioners would receive x amount of dollars.

Boggs isn’t a commissioner, but he did receive $25,000 along with Root and a handful of other county officials -- the highest amount someone can receive.

So Pettit’s thought is if he can’t make well informed and justified decisions as a county employee -- he has no business serving at the city level.

“It tells me that his position as a councilman is more about what he perceives as notoriety and is more about himself than his community,” she said.

1st precinct councilman and Mayor Pro Temp Matt Schaefer echoes Pettit’s thoughts.

“It’s a question of integrity and accountability, and I think he’s pretty well proven himself not to have either of those things, and I want to see accountability,” Schaefer said.

Pettit says she’s doing a lot of surveying right now in the community and getting people’s thoughts about what’s happened and whether or not they want to see Boggs resign.

She says the process to recall Boggs cannot begin until November.

Once and if enough signatures are collected -- the recall election would be held in May 2022.

ABC12 did reach out to Boggs for comment today on whether or not he plans to resign.

We did not hear back.

