Genesee County Health Department recommends masks worn indoors

The Genesee County Health Department is taking preventative steps against the Delta variant.

On Wednesday they announced an ‘Indoor Masking Directive.’

They are asking everyone in the county to wear a mask indoors.

That’s effective immediately for correctional facilities, homeless shelters, public transportation and certain health care settings and that even goes for the school districts in the county.

The health department is directing everyone from ages five and up in the Genesee County School Districts to wear face coverings while indoors.

7th grade teacher Matthew Sylvester with the Flint Community School District says he’ll do anything for the safety of his students.

“Teachers have dealt with all sorts of crazy things. And if it’s put on a mask or come back home and teach from zoom, I think we’d all rather put on a mask,” he said.

With Wednesday being the first day back for in-person learning for the district Sylvester says he’s just happy to finally be back in the classroom even if a mask needs to be worn.

“There’s a lot of feelings, every time a new school, new school year starts, you know you have all these plans all these things that I want to do, and I’ve got all the plans that I had last year that I was like, I’ll do this when we come back, but we never came back last year and then we came back for one week and then Michigan spike, [I] want to say [I feel] excited, nervous.”

The Flint Community School district announced last week that the district is required to wear masks indoors.

Genesee County Health Department decided to add to that Wednesday with an ‘Indoor Masking Directive.’

“Effective immediately, everyone five years of age and older in Genesee County schools should wear face covering within indoor spaces, unless a county-approved method is used to assure that all people allowed inside have been fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert.

Genesee County Health Officer Dr.Hackert says the directive also includes children ages two, three and four years old.

She says even though children that young of age are exempt from the official directive she recommends they wear masks while indoor at school or day care setting.

Sylvester says even though wearing a mask is uncomfortable it’s worth it for his students.

“Wearing a mask. It’s just like wearing a seatbelt kind of irritating, but we do it for safety,” he said.

The Genesee County Health Department says the indoor masking directive will remain in effect until they see that COVID-19 rates have declined.

