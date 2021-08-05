JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Hazy sunshine and southwesterly breezes took temperatures at around 60 Thursday morning, into the 80s for the afternoon. Some clouds billowed up during the afternoon, and a few showers and thundershowers once again popped up at random across lower Michigan. The trend through the evening will be for the showers to fade away, but we will see some cloud cover hold overnight. Low temperatures early Friday morning will generally settle into the lower 60s.

We will have a little better chance of seeing some showers and thundershowers for Friday and Saturday. Having said that, not everyone will see rain so don’t cancel any plans you may have made. We will see some sunshine each day, and winds will continue blowing in from the southwest. This will keep our high temperatures in the 80s, as humidity levels continue to gradually increase. Sunday will be a little brighter, so temperatures will cruise through the 80s, with a few spots flirting with 90.

Warm humid air will be sticking with us through much of next week too. Highs will be ranging from the 80s to lower 90s, depending on how much sunshine we see each day. At this time, it looks like we will see quite a bit of cloud cover with on & off rain and thundershowers on Monday. That pattern will linger into Tuesday morning. We are also tracking the potential of storms for late Wednesday on ABC12 News. - JR