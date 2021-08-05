Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hazy sunshine and southwesterly breezes took temperatures at around 60 Thursday morning, into the 80s for the afternoon.  Some clouds billowed up during the afternoon, and a few showers and thundershowers once again popped up at random across lower Michigan.  The trend through the evening will be for the showers to fade away, but we will see some cloud cover hold overnight.  Low temperatures early Friday morning will generally settle into the lower 60s.

We will have a little better chance of seeing some showers and thundershowers for Friday and Saturday.  Having said that, not everyone will see rain so don’t cancel any plans you may have made.  We will see some sunshine each day, and winds will continue blowing in from the southwest.  This will keep our high temperatures in the 80s, as humidity levels continue to gradually increase.  Sunday will be a little brighter, so temperatures will cruise through the 80s, with a few spots flirting with 90.

Warm humid air will be sticking with us through much of next week too.  Highs will be ranging from the 80s to lower 90s, depending on how much sunshine we see each day.  At this time, it looks like we will see quite a bit of cloud cover with on & off rain and thundershowers on Monday.  That pattern will linger into Tuesday morning.  We are also tracking the potential of storms for late Wednesday on ABC12 News. - JR

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

A Better Chance of Showers for Friday...
JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report
Warming up with spotty storm chances in the forecast
A nice summer day on the way, better rain chances arrive Friday
Warming up with spotty storm chances in the forecast
Warming up with spotty storm chances in the forecast
More Isolated Showers Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report