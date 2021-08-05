Mixed reviews: 79 town home development proposed in Grand Blanc Twp

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some people in Grand Blanc Township are concerned about the possibility of nearly 80 town homes moving in on a seven acre lot on McCandlish Road.

“I’ve been expecting something to be done with it, like maybe more condo’s or houses or something, but it didn’t occur to me that there would be 79 units of multi-family apartments right on the corner,” said one Grand Blanc Township Barbara.

Barbra has lived in Grand Blanc Township for more than 27 years. She said she likes looking out her window and seeing the natural environment across the street.

“It’s like being out in the country, it’s a wild area, but of course I understand if the owner wants to do something with it,” Barbara said.

However, that could all change. Grand Blanc Township is currently looking into rezoning the area for multi-family housing. Potentially 79 town homes to be exact.

Barbara said she’s concerned that traffic on McCandlish Road will only get worse. “

We fear that if we had 100 or so more cars right out on the corner down there, it would be almost impossible to turn from downtown onto this road,” Barbara said.

Jordan Newman is another township resident. He likes the idea of more single family homes in the area.

“I think it’s great. It’s hard to tell young families to not move to the area. I think it’s a great thing to have families grow here, who want to stay here and be in the area,” Newman said.

Newman said especially in this current housing market.

“The market’s crazy, everyone knows that it’s near and impossible to get into a home, let alone if you list a home, it’s probably going to be sold in more than 48 hours,” said Newman.

The planning commission said they plan to address the McCandlish Road Project once their surveys, like traffic, are finished.

That could take several weeks or more.

When the plan is presented, the planning commission will be voting to rezone that area for single family housing. From there is goes to the township for a vote.

