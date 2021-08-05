Advertisement

A nice summer day on the way, better rain chances arrive Friday

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds during the afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm later today, but overall chances are pretty low. High temps will be in the middle 80s. Overnight, a few clouds with lows in the 60s. We wrap up the work week tomorrow and we’ll start the day on a dry note but getting into the late afternoon and evening, a few storms will be possible with highs in the 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend and we’ll see more rain and storm chances, especially on Saturday. It does not look like it’ll be a washout but keep the umbrella handy. Highs on Saturday are in the middle 80s. Another chance for rain will come on Sunday but it won’t be as widespread as on Saturday. Highs will be a tad warmer in the middle to upper 80s and there will be a little more humidity.

Daily rain/storm chances are in the forecast next week with warmer temps and higher humidity.

