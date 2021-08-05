Advertisement

Officer involved shooting under investigation in Saginaw

Shooting incident happened early this morning
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Saginaw continue to investigate an officer involved shooting in the city.

It happened around 6:30 this morning in the 800 block of South Harrison on the city’s west side.

Police are releasing few details, but the only injury reported so far was to one civilian.

We’ve learned that police were executing a search warrant on the home when the gunfire happened.

Stay with ABC 12 News for further updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

The Genesee County Health Department is taking preventative steps against the Delta variant by...
Genesee County Health Department recommends masks worn indoors
The Genesee County Health Department is taking preventative steps against the Delta variant by...
Genesee County Health Department recommends masks worn indoors
Effective immediately, everyone 5 years of age and older in Genesee County schools should wear...
Genesee County Health Department urges district schools to mask up while indoors
Flint family calls for end to gun violence, seeks closure in shooting death of son