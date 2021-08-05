Officer involved shooting under investigation in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Saginaw continue to investigate an officer involved shooting in the city.

It happened around 6:30 this morning in the 800 block of South Harrison on the city’s west side.

Police are releasing few details, but the only injury reported so far was to one civilian.

We’ve learned that police were executing a search warrant on the home when the gunfire happened.

Stay with ABC 12 News for further updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.