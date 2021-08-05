Advertisement

Schumer: Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died

FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO labor union, has died, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer, an ally of the union boss, announced Trumka’s death from the Senate floor Thursday.

“The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most,” Schumer said.

President Joe Biden called Trumka “a close friend” who was “more than the head of AFL-CIO.” He apologized for showing up late to a meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander civil rights leaders, saying he had just learned Trumka had died.

Further details of Trumka’s death were not immediately available. The AFL-CIO did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error

Latest News

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life
A woman said ATV and dirt bike riders pulled her out of her car and beat her in Providence,...
Woman says ATV and dirt bike riders pulled her from car and beat her at R.I. intersection
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
COVID vaccine, mask confusion
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’