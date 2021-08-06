911 audio reveals new details on delay in getting to Saginaw woman who was shot to death

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Chilling 911 audio on the morning of July 5th, when a Saginaw woman was shot and it took about an hour and a half for help to arrive.

23-year-old Nala Wallace was found dead on the porch of a home on the city’s west side that Monday morning.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

We’ve heard some 911 audio in the past, but we’ve obtained new audio. Through the Freedom of Information Act we have obtained most of the audio traffic through Saginaw County Central Dispatch that morning.

We’ve also obtained records on how this incident was first classified, and it appears this was reported as a shots fired call, instead of a shooting with injury, which may have been one reason why there was an a hour and half delay for police to get there.

“Saginaw County 911, where is your emergency,” the dispatcher states.

“There’s been shots fired on Burnham between Grout and Wheeler, there is a girl yelling outside saying call 9-1-1,” says the caller.

That call from a home on Burnham Street was made at 4:25 on the morning of July 5th.

The dispatcher asks if the caller believes the woman was shot.

“Yeah, she said she’s been hit I think,” she answers.

“Where is she at right now?” the dispatcher asks.

“I think she’s on my front porch.” the woman replies.

The caller is too scared to go to the door. The dispatcher tells the caller help is coming.

“Alright, we’ve got some officers that are heading over there, if you hear or see anything from (redacted) including anything from her give us a call back at 911 immediately, but they will be there as soon as they can, ok?”

At the same time, Saginaw Police were investigating three other shooting incidents in the city, all involving women who were injured and survived, with one woman at Covenant Healthcare and another at Ascension St. Mary’s. In fact, it appears for awhile, some thought the Burnham shooting victim was at a hospital.

“Check that, you said the one at St. Mary’s is from Burnham,” says a dispatcher.

“Maybe,” a police officer replies.

She wasn’t. Nala Wallace was still on a porch on Burnham, about an hour and a half after that initial call. At 5:50, the original caller calls 911 again.

“Just called in an hour ago and said there were shots fired outside my house and there was a girl pounding on my door and no cops have showed up, and I just looked out my door finally, and she is laying on my porch, where the $*#& are these cops,” the woman says.

“Ok don’t yell at me,” the dispatcher replies.

“I’m sorry but this is *#@* ridiculous,” the woman says.

But even after that, it still took another eight minutes, at 5:59 a.m. for a Saginaw Township Police office to inquire about the incident on Burnham.

“That call on Burnham for the city, what is that, is it a medical?” asks the sergeant.

“Well, it came in as a shots fired,” the dispatcher replies.

Police got to the home within a couple of minutes and Nala Wallace was found dead on the porch. Central Dispatch call sheets show that first call that came in was put down as a 1010, a shots fired call, instead of 40, which would be for someone being shot.

We reached out to Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth and 9-1-1 Director Dan Weaver for comment and we did not hear back.

We did talk with Dee Wallace, Nala’s mom and she says at this time she just wants her daughter’s killer to be arrested.

