Alma planning commission rejects a zoning change to allow teen immigrant housing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/5/2021) - Plans to house undocumented minors in an unused nursing home - have hit a snag in Alma.

It’s an update on a story we’ve been following for the past month.

This facility used to be a Nursing Home...it’s now empty.

Bethany Christian Services wants to turn this empty building into a temporary home for young teens - who crossed the border without family.

But that plan has gotten a lot of resistance from people in Alma.

This is the second meeting for Alma’s planning commission over what to do with Warwick nursing home.

The city and the planning commission would have to change zoning to allow Bethany Christian Services to take over the empty property and house young migrants, aged 12-17, who are fleeing their countries without a parent or adult.

That plan- met with a lot of resistance from people in Alma.

“Emails and phone calls that I’ve received and letters that we’ve received - and then sitting through a four hour public hearing - I don’t think we have that,” said Aeric Ripley, Alma Assistant City Manager.

The planning commission voted to turn down the zoning request - with a vote of four to two.

ABC12 has spoken with Bethany Christian Services Krista Stevens after last month’s meeting- that saw hundreds of people gather to voice their opposition:

“I would just encourage the Alma community or truly anyone who’s listening to the information being shared about the shelter to ask questions, to lean into the conversation, to give us a phone call, to send us an email, to ask what the shelter is about and learn for themselves.”

Alma Assistant City Manager Aeric Ripley says the proposal now goes to the full city council.

“They’ll have their own deliberation and they will vote too. It ultimately is a city commission vote because we are changing, ammending a zoning ordinance.”>

.We did reach out to Bethany Christian services today - but they didn’t have a comment.

The city council could meet as early as later this month.

The federal government projects that by September, about 22-thousand to 26-thousand unaccompanied minors will arrive at the border each month and require federal care.

This project would house those unaccompanied teens - while looking for relatives in the U-S to take them in.

