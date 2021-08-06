Cancer survivor taking the Crim one step at a time

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Just one foot in front of the other, that’s the motivation for many runners.

For Anita Harless-- that mindset is the same one that helped push her through a cancer diagnosis. She’s now preparing to run yet another 10 mile Crim race, but her journey hasn’t been easy.

It will be her 17th year running, and after all those Crim races-- Anita Harless says she wasn’t going to let anything stand in the way of running her race. Not even cancer.

“My doctor said to me, we’re going to do this journey just like you run,” said Harless. “One mile or one treatment, I might have be been really sick-- but I would rest, relax, breathe and then go another round.”

This year, she’ll be running again, but getting to this point hasn’t been easy.

“The journey was very difficult for not just one year, but 2 years,” said Harless. “I thought it was going to be over when I ended my last chemo on September 25th, but your body is broken. One mile at a time, I just kept trudging through.”

Harless says there will always be another obstacle in life, but it’s up to you to push yourself past it.

“There are days when you have to wake up and truly inspire yourself. You have to wake up and say I am enough, I can do this. I can do this because I am an overcomer,” said Harless. “I can do this because I tackled all of these other obstacles in my life. So you have to cling to those other things, because we all over come something in our lives, and that has to inspire you to not give up.”

So even on days she wants to give up-- she says, she takes it all just one mile, one step, and one breath at a time.

Harless says along her journey she has always had her friends and family cheering her on, and she knows they’ll be there again on the bricks as she runs yet another Crim.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.