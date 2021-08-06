CMU Alumni upset over university’s decision to add men’s golf program

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Disappointment coming from some CMU Alumni on Thursday after the university announced the addition of a men’s golf program starting next year.

The program will be replacing the men’s track and field which was cut during the pandemic for financial reasons.

“What they’re doing here is, this is an elite white sport that’s being added to the university. After a year after the most diverse sport… was cut,” said Ted Rockett, CMU Alumnus.

Rockett says he’s not surprised by CMU’s decision to add a men’s golf program and not bring back track and field.

“We felt like this was coming. For the last year, in the way that we had put all of our information forward, and yet it didn’t seem to make a dent,” he said.

He’s part of the committee to reinstate men’s track and field at CMU which has hundreds of supporters.

Former CMU runner Kevin Mays says he’s also disheartened by the decision.

“To know that they’re 36 or so other athletes that, you know, lost an opportunity is, is a pretty tough pill to swallow,” he said.

Flint Native Mays says the move hurts a large group of potential future athletes in what seems like a decision based on finances.

“Knowing the ins and outs of a track program. And, you know, kind of understanding some of the cost implications of a smaller team like a golf program.”

“I don’t think the University took all the proper, you know precautions, I think they may have taken the easy way out.”

Athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement, quote:

“We have been working diligently toward this goal since I joined CMU 10 months ago. The financial challenges that forced changes in the sports we sponsor remain. Our top priority is to offer programs that provide an exceptional experience for our student-athletes.”

