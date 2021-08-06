Advertisement

Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area around southeast Alaska’s Misty Fjords National Monument.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The plane’s emergency alert beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m. in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan, the Coast Guard said. A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. There were no survivors, the Coast Guard said.

The five passengers on the flight were from the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, the company said in a statement. The ship stopped in Ketchikan on Thursday.

“The float plane excursion was offered by an independent tour operator and not sold by Holland America Line,” the statement said.

Ketchikan is a popular stop for cruise ships visiting Alaska, and cruise ship passengers can take various sightseeing excursions while in port.

Popular among them are trips to Misty Fjords National Monument, where visitors can see glacier valleys, snow-capped peaks and lakes in the wilderness area.

In 2019, two sightseeing planes collided in midair, killing six of the 16 people on board the two planes.

The plane involved Thursday, a de Havilland Beaver, was owned by Southeast Aviation LLC, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow said. A message left at the sightseeing company in Ketchikan was not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

The company on its website says it provides sightseeing tours to Misty Fjords National Monument and bear-viewing sites, along with air charters to other communities in southeast Alaska.

The Coast Guard was told by the plane’s operator that five passengers and a pilot were on board, Wadlow said.

Wadlow did not have details on when the plane took off.

Clint Johnson, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska, said his agency was awaiting results of search efforts by the Coast Guard and troopers. A message seeking comment also was sent to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.

