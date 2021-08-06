Advertisement

Flint homeowner catches neighbor allegedly setting her home on fire

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint homeowner can’t sleep at night out of fear her neighbor is going to catch her home on fire, again.

“It’s clearly arson. It’s attempted murder. There’s three of us in the house,” said Wanda Drinkwine.

Drinkwine can’t seem to catch a break. It was about a month ago, we spoke with Drinkwine about the blighted property next to her home on Beechwood in Flint and the city not being of any help. Not much has changed since July 1.

It was just a little over a week ago, she claims one of her neighbors tried to set her house on fire.

“I’m in fear of my life. I’ll be honest with you. I don’t know what else she’s going to do,” she said.

Drinkwine’s home surveillance cameras caught it all.

July 26 around 2:30 a.m. -- the video reveals what appears to be a woman with a container of some sorts walking towards Drinkwine’s home.

The woman goes to the back of the home. A few minutes go by, and then you see some flashes.

Drinkwine was asleep at the time -- but one of her sons was awake and smelled smoke.

By that time -- the person had left. Her sons were able to put out the fire and call 911.

But then she came back to the home when police and fire were on scene.

“She admitted right in front of the police department that was with the fire department that she wanted to kill my son and didn’t care who else in the house she killed,” she said.

But Drinkwine tells ABC12 the woman wasn’t arrested that night, leaving her and her family terrified; so much so, they have rotating shifts of who watches the security cameras at night.

“I just want someone to get off their duff and arrest her and charge her with the proper charges. She needs to be locked up,” she said.

The Flint Police Department tells ABC 12 it has an open investigation into what happened - and have spoken with the woman.

Police say they will send their finding to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

