Flint Police Department one step closer to getting body cameras for officers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “It’s a double edge sword,” said DeWaun Robinson, Community Activist and President of Black Lives Matter Flint.

Robinson supports officers wearing body cameras.

“Just to ensure that there is some accountability,” he said. “Police officers are out there patrolling communities of urban and black people so you want to make sure everything is up to par and folks are doing the right things and following protocol,” said Robinson.

Robinson, has been on the frontlines of the modern day civil rights movement drawing attention to police brutality and mistreatment is concerned about what he calls the potential abuse of police body cameras. He wants to make sure that the policies around the use of the body cameras by police are being followed.

“Sometimes the camera footage is off, it’s not accessible or they just don’t have it - at the time,” he said. Robinson believes it adds to the mistrust many in the community feel for law enforcement.

The City of Flint police department could soon have $183,000 to purchase 24 new police body cameras. The money was awarded to the city through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages, Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program.

“This provides a level of protection to both the citizens as well as well as those officers who are out there responding to service calls, said Sgt. Tyrone Booth, Flint Police Department.

Sgt. Booth says the cameras could also aid in helping bridge the divide between officers and the community. And when it comes to the trust that Robinson talked about, Booth says the cameras have been known to help restore trust.

“It allows us to use that historical information for courtroom purposes, as well as any claims about inappropriate activity on police part,” he said. Adding that it definitely provides a level a comfort. “And, bridge the gap that we are seeing in terms of the trust,” said Booth.

Body cameras are another tool police and community have at their disposal as both sides work toward the same goal: A safe community. “We want a safe and orderly environment,” said Sgt. Booth. Robinson adds “we always want to make sure our community is moving toward safety and cultivating relationships.”

