Former University of Michigan athlete claims former team doctor Robert Anderson illegally took sperm samples from players

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) -”He would make those all kinds of comments. During this Andrology study, trying to figure out how to create perfect black athlete,” said former University of Michigan football player Jon Vaughn, about former team doctor Robert Anderson.

And Anderson’s plan may have gone back further than when Vaughn attended U of M in 1988.

A story that ran in the Michigan Daily newspaper in 1971, in which former University of Michigan team doctor Robert Anderson is interviewed about his efforts to compile a “pool” of prospective sperm donors.

It says Anderson is looking for quote-- “good, quality sperm.”

A program Vaughn says he unknowingly participated in as a student athlete and patient of Dr. Anderson while attending the University of Michigan.

“Not only do you have several samples that were given potentially illegally, or used illegally,” said former U of M football player, Jon Vaughn.

Vaughn is one of dozens of former U of M student athletes who allege sexual abuse while under the care of Anderson.

Vaughn also says during one visit in 1988-- Anderson made him believe he needed sperm samples to check for a cancer-causing gene.

“He said I need to be the one to take the sample. So he finished me and took the sample,” Vaughn recalls.

Vaughn said Anderson requested sperm samples on at least 3 other occasions. He says felt he had no choice but to comply.

“You didn’t question anything that happened inside or outside the facility that centered around wasting in football. But becoming a Michigan man.”

Vaughn is now fighting for the right to learn what happened to those samples, and his medical records.

Anderson’s clinic was bought by the University in the mid 90s. .

“I mean, you were talking about potentially children here,” Vaughn said.

The University of Michigan released a statement in response to the latest allegations and said in part quote-

“To state the obvious, Dr. Anderson’s suggestion and initiation of sexual contact with patients, was grossly violative of the doctor-patient relationship.

This conduct had no medical justification whatsoever.”

Vaughn also met with Michigan Attorney GeneralDana Nessel about the allegations.

The Attorney Generals Office responded in part quote said “While it is inappropriate for us to discuss those allegations in detail, we remain committed to listening to survivors.

Also adding that we are exploring our options to determine what, if anything, our office can do.”

