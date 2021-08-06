Advertisement

JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much more cloud cover held across Mid-Michigan Friday afternoon, and some showers and thundershowers developed as well.  High temperatures for the day ranged from the upper 70s, to lower 80s, with a little more humidity in the air.  Mostly cloudy skies will hold overnight, and some scattered showers & thundershowers will remain a possibility.  Low temperatures early Saturday morning will dip into the lower 60s northwest of the Bay, while middle, to upper 60s hold elsewhere.

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible for Saturday too.  Don’t be too quick to cancel your plans, because there will be some areas of the ABC12 viewing area that won’t see any rainfall at all.  Highs for the day will range from the lower, to middle 80s.  The best chance of showers on Sunday will come during the afternoon, and will be across the northern parts of our area.  The southern parts have a chance of staying dry until the sun sets Sunday.  Highs for the day will be in the middle, to upper 80s.

Very warm, humid, unsettled conditions will hold for much of next week as well.  How far the temperatures will climb will depend on how much sunshine we see each day.  Right now it looks like our best chance of seeing a bright sky for much of the day won’t come until Thursday.  On ABC12 News we will time out more chances of rain and thundershowers for the next week, and we’ll take a look at how high our temperatures and humidity levels will climb. - JR

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

Some Storms will Remain in the Weekend Forecast...
JR's Friday Evening Weather Report
Scattered storms possible with heat on the way
Scattered rain in the forecast with a warm-up on the way
Scattered storms possible with heat on the way
Scattered storms possible with heat on the way
Some T-Showers to End the Week...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report