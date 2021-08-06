JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Much more cloud cover held across Mid-Michigan Friday afternoon, and some showers and thundershowers developed as well. High temperatures for the day ranged from the upper 70s, to lower 80s, with a little more humidity in the air. Mostly cloudy skies will hold overnight, and some scattered showers & thundershowers will remain a possibility. Low temperatures early Saturday morning will dip into the lower 60s northwest of the Bay, while middle, to upper 60s hold elsewhere.

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible for Saturday too. Don’t be too quick to cancel your plans, because there will be some areas of the ABC12 viewing area that won’t see any rainfall at all. Highs for the day will range from the lower, to middle 80s. The best chance of showers on Sunday will come during the afternoon, and will be across the northern parts of our area. The southern parts have a chance of staying dry until the sun sets Sunday. Highs for the day will be in the middle, to upper 80s.

Very warm, humid, unsettled conditions will hold for much of next week as well. How far the temperatures will climb will depend on how much sunshine we see each day. Right now it looks like our best chance of seeing a bright sky for much of the day won’t come until Thursday. On ABC12 News we will time out more chances of rain and thundershowers for the next week, and we’ll take a look at how high our temperatures and humidity levels will climb. - JR