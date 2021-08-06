The love and support for Olympic runner Grant Fisher reaches way beyond Tokyo

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What a scene it was at Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill this morning.

About 50 people packed a small room in the restaurant, with two TVs on the front wall to watch one man; Grand Blanc’s Grant Fisher.

The Olympic runner finished the 5,000-meter race with a time of 13:08 and placed 9th. Fisher also came in 5th in the 10,000-meter gold medal race.

The group of fans at the restaurant included Fisher’s friends, supporters, and even his old Grand Blanc high school coach Ed Sanbury.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see it play out because it doesn’t happen for everyone. He’s a super talented young man and we’re so happy that his dream came true,” said Sanbury.

Sue Kocks and Terri Walker were the coordinators of the watch party.

Before the race started the two said they were nervous not because Grant was running for the gold medal, but because his support in this community is so big that they wouldn’t be able to fit everyone in the venue.

Walker explained, “Anyone that knows him knows he’s a great kid. I think it’s really exciting to have that type of a sports hero that came from our town.”

Kocks added, “He’s a terrific young man. He certainly works hard and deserves and we’re just here to support him.”

Grant’s work ethic is already rubbing off on the next generation of runners.

After watching Grant run in Tokyo, a group of Grand Blanc cross country runners decided to run their own 5k race. Hoping one day to be like the Olympian.

Grand Blanc junior Christopher Lengyel said, “Grant Fisher that would a lot live up to being that fast but I hope to someday be close to that.”

Even though this is his last event at the 2021 Olympics, the impact he has had on the Grand Blanc running community will last forever.

