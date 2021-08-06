Mt. Morris Twp. Police raising money for a bomb trained K-9 to fight crime across the township and state

MT MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Mt. Morris Township is taking a swing at raising money for a new K-9.

On Friday, the Mt. Morris Twp. Police Department, other local law enforcement agencies and members of the community rallied together to play a round of golf, in hopes to raise money for the new pup.

Last year, the department lost a K-9 to retirement, causing their pack to go from three down to two.

Blake Paulic and his K-9 partner Jager are specially trained to locate drugs and track people. Jager is one of two K-9s with the Mt Morris Township police department.

During the pandemic -- Paulic said Jager’s skills have been needed more than ever. Domestic violence cases in the township are up 10-15 percent.

“A lot of times when we get on the suspects will flee and then at that time we can utilize our k-9 to track the suspect,” said Paulic.

However, Police Chief Michael Veach said these two pups need a break.

That’s why the department is raising money for a third K-9… But it comes with a heavy price tag.

“The average cost of a dog would be anywhere between $7,500 to $8,500 and then the training through the academy, which is about a two month process is around 5,000 dollars,” said Chief Veach.

Chief Veach said the new K-9 will be trained in tracking and locating bombs.

“Their bomb detection comes into play where we have so many schools,” said Chief Veach.

K-9 handler Davd Akin said the new K-9 will be a huge resource for their department and others across the state.

“There’s not very many of them and how they’re trained, they can be used in the township or the state. So it’s a good tool to have,” said Akin.

Chief Veach said so far they’ve raised more than $7,500 due community support.

They hope to get the new K-9 by the spring of 2022.

If you’d like to help you can make a donation to the Mt. Morris Township Police Department.

