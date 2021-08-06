Advertisement

Scattered rain in the forecast with a warm-up on the way

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We have made it to the end of the work week and today will kick off an active period of weather with heat and humidity building with rain and storm chances increasing.

We saw a few stray showers yesterday and today, we are starting the day on a dry note across Mid-Michigan. Clouds will increase throughout the day and so will our rain/storm chances. We will see at least a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon but today should not be an entire washout. Organized severe weather is not expected but storms may bring some heavy rainfall. Highs today are in the lower 80s. Tonight, a few showers/storms are possible with lows in the middle 60s.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll start to feel more humid around here with milder temperatures. Saturday will have another opportunity for some scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are much lower for Sunday but a stray shower or storm will be possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be much warmer and more humid on Sunday with highs pushing into the upper 80s.

Next week looks unsettled, humid, and very warm across Mid-Michigan. Thunderstorms are likely on Monday and we’ll have to watch the potential for a few stronger storms here. Daily storm chances are expected for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be heating up into the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday through Wednesday. With high humidity levels, our feels like temperatures (heat index) will be in the middle to upper 90s.

