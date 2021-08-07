Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Very warm & humid weather overnight will give way to even more sticky tropical conditions that will stretch well into next week.

Look for overnight lows around 70 degrees.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible into Sunday morning.

Hot & sultry conditions continue to end our weekend with highs near 90 degrees.

A few showers or thunderstorms could drop brief, heavy rain.

Next week starts off with additional thunderstorm chances later in the day on Monday – bringing heavy downpours.

