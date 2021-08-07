Advertisement

Mid-Michigan doctor urging COVID-19 safety protocols, even for crowded events

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

With only about 65% of the state’s population over 16 vaccinated there are concerns when it comes to large gathering events like weddings, festivals and fairs.

Flint Area Physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala is urging people in the Mid-Michigan area to step up to get vaccinated or mask up when at these crowded events.

“50,000 people walking up and down Saginaw Street outside and little groups, they could easily be masked and you know you have the benefit of ventilation outside. That’s to me less of a concern, but I would be much more concerned if I was not vaccinated.”

Dr. Mukkamala says Genesee County hasn’t even reached 50% of vaccinations.

“I mean we’re, we’re lagging behind, and not just other parts of the country where there’s, you know 70, 80% vaccinations, but our neighbors.”

On Friday the Saginaw County Fair was on the 4th day of the annual fair, which was cancelled last year due the pandemic.

With a year off staff members say they have stepped up their COVID safety protocols.

“We looked at things that we could change things we wanted to bring back to make the fare great, obviously we wanted to take personal safety into account as well, and look at, you know hand sanitizing stations sanitizing backpacks,” said Brett Russell.

Russell is one of the directors with the county fair, he says the fair staff is also asking those who are not vaccinated to mask up.

One fair goer who had a mask on says he felt safe coming out to enjoy the fair.

“I put it on when I’m too close around people and then I kind of take it off to breathe a little bit. So I feel good,” said Reginald Cameron.

The Saginaw County Fair’s last day is on Saturday starting at 9 AM.

The Saginaw County Fair staff also tells ABC 12 if there were any cases linked to the fair, they would take all necessary measures with the Saginaw County Health Department.

