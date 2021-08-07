Storm chances return as higher heat and humidity move in

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are kicking off the weekend with a few showers out there this morning and we will want to keep the umbrellas with us throughout the day because a few showers and storms will be possible all day long. While that chance is there, today will not be a washout by any means and you will find plenty of dry time to be outside. There will be more humidity today as well with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight, we’ll be keeping an eye on a complex of showers and thunderstorms out to our west. This will be weakening as it crosses over Lake Michigan and into northern lower Michigan after midnight. It is possible this brings a few showers and storms late tonight and early Sunday morning to some of our northern counties. Right now, overall chances of this happening are fairly low but we’ll add in a storm chance for areas north of the Great Lakes Bay Region for after 2 a.m.

On Sunday, an isolated shower or storm is possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a hot and very humid day with highs in the upper 80s. Our next chance for widespread rain/storms will come Monday afternoon and Monday night. A few storms could be on the strong-side and bring some heavy rainfall to the area. A few storms are possible early Tuesday and then again on Wednesday. As for temperatures, it’ll be hot and humid all week long with those daily rain chances.

