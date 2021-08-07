Advertisement

Ways to keep your cool as a blast of very hot & humid weather returns to mid-Michigan

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/6/2021) - As long as we have dry weather - new home construction doesn’t stop.

Which is why workers like 30 year excavation veteran John Lowe are always paying close attention to how hot and humid it is.

“You got to listen to your body. Take a break when you feel like you need to.”

Normally when you sweat water gets evaporated into the air. But, when it’s very hot and very humid - your body has a much harder time releasing that water.

And that’s when you can overheat.

If you’re not careful - you can get heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Which can cause dizziness, nausea, and even make you pass out.

it happens when you body gets so hot - it can’t control it’s temperature.

And it can happen within minutes.

But, there are ways to beat the heat - the most important - stay hydrated.

“I drink a lot of water the night before. And I probably drink at least a gallon, gallon and a half throughout the day. When the sun is really beating down maybe wrap a shirt around your head,” said carpenter Dale Overman.

If you sweat too much - you can also lose salt - which in turn can cause your body to overheat and make you sick.

In fact - each year about 175 Americans die from extreme heat.

So, take plenty of breaks - seek shady areas - or indoor places with air-conditioning.

