Flint barber hosts 10th annual Back to School free haircut, school supply donation event

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A local barber wants to make sure Flint kids look sharp-- and have the tools they need to start the year off right.

Wayne the barber of Aristotle’s Barber and Beauty in Flint is collecting school supplies.

He’s hoping to collect enough donations to help nearly 100 students for the upcoming school year.

“I see myself in a lot of the kids that we help out in the community. Furthermore, my Mother have a love for people and the community. I developed the same heart and now I’m able to share my gift, talents, and my treasures.” said Wayne the Barber.

This is Wayne’s tenth year of collecting donations for kids.

If you would like to donate-- you can drop them off at 111 West Second Street in downtown Flint.

They will be accepting donations through August 29th.

