Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After some morning rain - we dried out for the rest of the day.

But, our hot & humid weather won’t let up anytime soon.

Look for warm & muggy weather conditions overnight with low 70s by daybreak.

We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds to start the week.

Some scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Any storms will be capable of dropping brief, heavy rain.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

Each day through Wednesday there’s a chance of thunderstorms with highs around 90 degrees.

There’s a slight risk of severe storms producing damaging wind late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

I’ll have an update tonight on ABC12 News at 6 & 11pm.

