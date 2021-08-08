Saginaw community rally together to stop gun violence

SAGINAW Mich. (WJRT) -

Dozens of people showed up to Borchard Park in downtown Saginaw on Saturday for a peace really to stop the gun violence in the community.

Saginaw resident Tamara Tucker was one of the speakers who talked about the impact of gun violence on families.

“My daughter will never know her grandchildren, her great grandchildren… do they even think about that when they pulling that trigger?”

Tucker told the story of what happened to her daughter Moeneisha Ross who was murdered in March of 2019.

Tucker has not only lost her daughter to gun violence but also her brother and sister.

While she still mourns the loss of her family she is doing what she can to stop gun violence in the Saginaw community with the help of ‘Parents of Murdered Children Greater Bay Region Saginaw chapter.’

“We need the community care and care enough to come out and parents I know that its hard and it’s tough to relive the murder of your child but come out and be apart so we can change this community,” said Tucker.

City Council member Michael Flores says they have set a goal making sure that no gun violence happens throughout the rest of the summer.

“We’re calling a ceasefire for the entire city. We know that’s a large ask but we’re calling it because if we don’t ask it, people won’t understand the types of calls we do have,” he said.

Flores says as of right now there have been 70 shootings in the city which equals out to one shooting every three days.

The Greater Bay Region chapter of Parents of Murdered children say they will continue to do whatever they can to stop gun violence in the city.

“Were dealing with murder everywhere so I pray to god wash over the earth and just continue to work with the hearts and the minds of his people,” said Tucker.

