Storm chances continue with high heat and humidity

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Showers and storms are moving through Mid-Michigan this morning. While not severe, there will be some heavy rain and lightning with these as they push through. This rain will continue for much of the morning before leaving the area. The good news is that the second half of the day is looking much nicer with at least a few peeks of sunshine. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but it should be mostly dry. Today will also be a hot and humid day with highs pushing into the upper 80s and with that high humidity, it’ll feel a little warmer.

Dry weather is expected tonight and then on Monday, we’ll see another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the middle to upper 80s with very muggy conditions. More storms are expected Monday night and into early Tuesday before we see a bit of a break for most of the day. Another round of storms is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday and there is the potential these could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a “slight” risk for severe for most of Mid-Michigan. Damaging winds are the biggest concern right now. The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team has labeled this as a First Alert Day because of this severe threat. Stay tuned for updates on air, online, and on the ABC12 First Alert Weather app as we get closer.

