1 dead, 1 badly injured after shooters open fire on car near Mott Community College

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man visiting the Flint area with a friend died late Sunday after shooters opened fire on their car while they were driving near Mott Community College.

Nyles Benjamin Hopkins was riding with another man east on Robert T. Longway Boulevard around 10 p.m. when two unknown vehicles approached near Franklin Avenue, according to the Flint Police Department. Shooters fired handguns and rifles at the men’s car.

Hopkins was pronounced dead on the scene while the other victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The two suspect vehicles fled the scene east on Robert T. Longway Boulevard after the shooting and they remained on the loose Monday. Flint police did not provide a description of the vehicles Monday.

