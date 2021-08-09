2 dead, 4 badly injured after shooting in Flint’s Broome Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people died and four others sustained injuries after a shooting in Flint’s Broome Park early Monday.

The Flint Police Department says all six victims were located in a parking lot off Hammerberg Road at the park around 12:40 a.m. Investigators believe they joined a social gathering in Broome Park when an unknown suspect opened fire into a large group of people.

An 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man suffered critical injuries while an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.

Flint police took several people into custody in connection with the shooting. No criminal charges were announced on Monday morning while police continued the investigation.

