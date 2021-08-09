59-year-old dies after ATV crash in Tuscola County
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an ATV rider died Friday afternoon after he was thrown from his machine into a tree in Tuscola County.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on White Creek Road in Koylton Township, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say 59-year-old Keith Davis of Kingston was riding a four-wheeler across an open area at the back of his property when he made a turn, which caused the machine to slide sideways. Davis was thrown off the ATV and hit a tree.
Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on Davis, but he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.
