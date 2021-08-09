Attorney General: People fired for using marijuana outside work should get benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s attorney general believes people fired for using marijuana outside work should be eligible for unemployment benefits.

The Michigan Unemployment Appeals Commission is considering three cases where workers were fired for using marijuana away from their place of employment and marijuana use did not affect their ability to do the job. The terminations came only as a result of positive marijuana tests.

The commission is considering whether a positive marijuana test constitutes misconduct for workers employed by companies with policies against it.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a brief in the case arguing that those workers should be allowed to collect unemployment benefits. She believes the 2018 statewide voting legalizing recreational marijuana supports her view.

“The People reserved for themselves the personal freedom to consume and cultivate marijuana, and the State cannot deprive an individual of unemployment benefits for simply engaging in this legal activity,” Nessel wrote in her brief. “Employers still generally retain their ability to hire and fire at will, but Michigan employees need not question whether their legal, off-duty conduct will leave them without unemployment benefits should an employer exercise that ability.”

She believes arguments against allowing unemployment benefits for marijuana users in limited cases were rejected when Michigan voters approved the 2018 proposal.

“The people spoke loud and clear when they voted in 2018 to legalize marijuana once and for all,” Nessel said. “Nobody over 21 can be penalized or denied any right or privilege solely for legally using marijuana, and employers cannot control their employees’ private lives by calling the legal use of marijuana outside of work hours ‘misconduct’.”

