Back to the Bricks Tune Up week kicks off Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s Tune Up week for Back to the Bricks. Thousands of cool cars will make their way across Mid Michigan over the next two weeks.

”I am super excited, we’re going to visit 6 different cities in our area, promoting Back to the Bricks,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director, Amber Taylor.

The party kicks off in Davison on Monday. Organizers say they are expecting 300-400 vehicles in each city throughout the week before wrapping up in Mount Morris on Saturday. It’s the final tune up before the main event.

”We’re really looking forward to is bringing all of the people back to downtown Flint. Have all of these businesses be able to thrive and be excited about what’s to come. Open their doors, let everyone in, shop, eat have a great time,” Taylor said.

Main event week kicks off August 16th. ABC 12 is a proud sponsor of Back to the Bricks so be sure to stick with us-- we’ve got you covered for the all events throughout this week and next.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.