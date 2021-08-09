Advertisement

Back to the Bricks Tune Up week kicks off Monday

John McKeown of Waterford took this 1930 Ford coupe on the 11th Back to the Bricks Promo Tour.
John McKeown of Waterford took this 1930 Ford coupe on the 11th Back to the Bricks Promo Tour.(source: WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s Tune Up week for Back to the Bricks. Thousands of cool cars will make their way across Mid Michigan over the next two weeks.

”I am super excited, we’re going to visit 6 different cities in our area, promoting Back to the Bricks,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director, Amber Taylor.

The party kicks off in Davison on Monday. Organizers say they are expecting 300-400 vehicles in each city throughout the week before wrapping up in Mount Morris on Saturday. It’s the final tune up before the main event.

”We’re really looking forward to is bringing all of the people back to downtown Flint. Have all of these businesses be able to thrive and be excited about what’s to come. Open their doors, let everyone in, shop, eat have a great time,” Taylor said.

Main event week kicks off August 16th. ABC 12 is a proud sponsor of Back to the Bricks so be sure to stick with us-- we’ve got you covered for the all events throughout this week and next.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

Clearing up confusion on how divorced parents who share custody of their child should handle...
Mid Michigan parents set to receive second child tax credit payment
Wayne the barber, hosts his 10th annual Back to School free haircut event.
Flint barber hosts 10th annual Back to School free haircut, school supply donation event
Anita Harless overcomes cancer to continue running on the bricks.
Cancer survivor taking the Crim one step at a time
Residents attend a special Board of Commissioners meeting about COVID "hazard" payout s.
Shiawassee Board Of Commissioners Chairman resigns following controversial payouts