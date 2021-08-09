Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week starts in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was the kickoff to Tune Up week for Back to the Bricks.

Everyday this week, cars will be cruising across Genesee County with visits to six different cities. After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, car owners are ready to get back on the bricks.

Tony Bauer has been going to the Flint car show for years, But this year, he said it’s a little more special.

“Being interrupted last year makes this year much more important than ever,” Bauer said.

Car enthusiasts can meet people like Kevin Geary, who said he loves watching the excitement from others when they see his car. He hopes it can spark an interest for a future classic car owner.

“Somebody else is going to get it eventually. You just keep it up and whoever gets it next, hopefully they can do something else with it,” Geary said.

But before the big show on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, the public has a chance to get a sneak peak at the Tune Up parties. Cars will be out on display at six different locations across Genesee County.

“We want to take cars out to those communities and help bring income into those communities,” Bauer said. “Our small businesses that are around most of these towns really need us, because they’re struggling so much right now. We want to give them everything we can give them.”

The Tune Up Party week will last through Saturday, making stops in Davison, Swartz Creek, Linden, Flushing, Flint Township and Mt. Morris.

