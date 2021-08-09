Advertisement

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week starts in Davison

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was the kickoff to Tune Up week for Back to the Bricks.

Everyday this week, cars will be cruising across Genesee County with visits to six different cities. After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, car owners are ready to get back on the bricks.

RELATED: Back to the Bricks schedules week of Tune Up Parties around Genesee County

Tony Bauer has been going to the Flint car show for years, But this year, he said it’s a little more special.

“Being interrupted last year makes this year much more important than ever,” Bauer said.

Car enthusiasts can meet people like Kevin Geary, who said he loves watching the excitement from others when they see his car. He hopes it can spark an interest for a future classic car owner.

“Somebody else is going to get it eventually. You just keep it up and whoever gets it next, hopefully they can do something else with it,” Geary said.

But before the big show on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, the public has a chance to get a sneak peak at the Tune Up parties. Cars will be out on display at six different locations across Genesee County.

“We want to take cars out to those communities and help bring income into those communities,” Bauer said. “Our small businesses that are around most of these towns really need us, because they’re struggling so much right now. We want to give them everything we can give them.”

The Tune Up Party week will last through Saturday, making stops in Davison, Swartz Creek, Linden, Flushing, Flint Township and Mt. Morris.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home

Latest News

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week
Back to the Bricks Tune Up week kicks off Monday
Clearing up confusion on how divorced parents who share custody of their child should handle...
Mid Michigan parents set to receive second child tax credit payment
Wayne the barber, hosts his 10th annual Back to School free haircut event.
Flint barber hosts 10th annual Back to School free haircut, school supply donation event
Anita Harless overcomes cancer to continue running on the bricks.
Cancer survivor taking the Crim one step at a time