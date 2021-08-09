Advertisement

Boater seriously injured after crash on Saginaw Bay

The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries sustained in a boating crash on Saginaw Bay near Sebewaing over the weekend.

Police say two 16-foot shallow water boats were operating aggressively over muskrat houses in a vegetated area of the water near the Geiger Road boat launch in Huron County’s Fairhaven Township around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

One of the boats hit the other broadside and the bow hit 27-year-old Dalton Davis of Westland in the chest. One of the boats rushed him back to the boat launch, where a waiting ambulance transported him to Scheurer Hospital for emergency treatment.

Davis later was transferred to a trauma center outside Huron County for more intensive treatment.

The person operating the boat Davis was on and both people on the other boat, who all live in the Detroit area, were not injured in the crash.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office believes both boats were in the Sebewaing area for a fundraising event with several other boaters. Police will continue investigating the crash.

