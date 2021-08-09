Advertisement

COVID-19 delta variant found in two more Mid-Michigan counties

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two more Mid-Michigan counties reported confirmed cases of the COVID-19 delta variant on Monday.

The Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed positive tests of the variant in Clare and Isabella counties on Monday.

The variant already was present in Saginaw, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties based on tests confirmed on July 29. The Genesee County Health Department confirmed its first case of the delta variant earlier in the month.

Only a small sample of positive COVID-19 tests receive full genetic sequencing to determine the strain of the illness present, so the Central Michigan District Health Department believes the delta variant is much more widespread than what is reported.

The delta variant first was discovered in India last December and has spread across the world. Michigan’s first confirmed case of the delta variant was confirmed in Ottawa County in June.

Health experts say the variant is more contagious and spreads faster than the original strain of COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccines are the best defense against the variant, along with standard measures against the illness like wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

