Davison Township man facing 10 charges after child porn investigation
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison Township man is facing 10 charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.
Police arrested 42-year-old Brandon Todd Heit and he was arraigned last Thursday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:
- five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
- five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Heit after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.
Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.
