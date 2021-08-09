Advertisement

Davison Township man facing 10 charges after child porn investigation

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison Township man is facing 10 charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.

Police arrested 42-year-old Brandon Todd Heit and he was arraigned last Thursday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

  • five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Heit after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

